Kids 5 and younger can get free admission all year at Busch Gardens, SeaWorld

Children five years of age and under can get free admission to Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Orlando, Adventure Island and Aquatica for all of 2021 with the theme park's "Preschool Card."

Parents can register on the Busch Gardens Tampa Bay website to get the card for the Tampa theme parks, which will allow any children under the age of five to visit the parks for free through Dec. 31, 2021.

The offer is only available for Florida residents, and parents must sign up for the card in advance online. The Preschool Card is not available for signup at the front gates of the park. Parents have until Feb. 28 to sign up, and must make their first visit to redeem the pass by March 31.

The pass does not include free parking, separately ticketed events or other discounts.

A similar offer is available for SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica as well, though online registration is required by Feb. 3. You must make your first visit by Feb. 28 in order to receive the SeaWorld card.

For both the Busch Gardens and SeaWorld Preschool Cards, verification of the child's age may be requested upon entry.

For more information, visit the Busch Gardens and SeaWorld websites.