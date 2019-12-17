Kids can explore nature in a backyard that’s actually inside a museum

Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is the largest natural and cultural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

They have exhibits that explore everything from the dinosaurs to present day. The museum also has a gorgeous planetarium and a manatee rehabilitation habitat.

Now, they have new Mosaic Backyard Universe. It’s a state-of-the-art look at Florida nature.

LINK: Head to www.BishopScience.org for museum hours and ticket information.

