Kids found clinging to paddleboard over a mile off Florida coast

Two kids were rescued after being found drifting over a mile from shore in Brevard County.

Several agencies helped in the rescue, including Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) , the U.S. Coast Guard, the Brevard County Sheriff, and Brevard County Fire Rescue.

FWC says the kids got into trouble when strong winds pushed them offshore.

A patrol vessel was deployed to rescue the juveniles. FWC Captain Bonds reported that the swimmers were approximately 1.2 miles offshore and continuing to drift further and further out to sea.

The kids were found clinging to a paddleboard and were in distress. They were checked out by medical personnel and are back home with their families.

