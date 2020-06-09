Kindergarten teacher does wedding ‘first look’ with students in heartwarming photoshoot

article

Two weeks before the pandemic canceled classes, a bride-to-be in Arkansas did a “first look” with her kindergarten class and their reaction to seeing their beloved teacher in her wedding dress was priceless.

Kelsey Smith is a kindergarten teacher at Hugh Goodwin Elementary School in El Dorado, Arkansas. She adores her students so much, she planned a special wedding dress reveal for the kiddos.

They were the first to see her in her stunning dress—way before her dad and groom!

Photographs by Angi Gibbons of Flying Pig Photography captured the moment their little faces lit up with joy and wonder as they walked into class to find a beautiful bride in the center of the room.

Kelsey’s mom, Jerri Beth Smith, also happens to be a substitute teacher at the elementary school and fills in for her daughter when she’s out of the classroom.

During a couple of those days, the kids hand-painted a gorgeous dress with butterflies and flowers for Kelsey. They surprised her with the dress during the big reveal and even held a bridal shower for her.

According to Angi, there was a special table at the wedding to honor Kelsey’s class complete with a banner of one of the photos, a display of the dress and coloring sheets made from a group photo of them all.

In a Facebook post Angie wrote, “I know she loves them as much as they love her.”