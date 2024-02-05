King Charles III's cancer diagnosis underscores importance of routine checks, doctors say

Support from around the world is coming in for King Charles III after his cancer diagnosis. It’s unclear what kind of cancer he's fighting, but Buckingham Palace said it's not related to his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In recent weeks, though, the King’s public prostate issues brought more attention to men’s health. Doctors in Florida said it helps educate others about being proactive with their own health.

In a statement, the Palace said the King is, "Grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure."

Dr. Samina Reza, an oncologist with WellMed Network of Florida, said the diagnosis underscores the importance of routine screenings and procedures, which may help uncover a more serious health issue.

"Cancer cells, they have a very nice way of hiding within our bodies. So, sometimes cancers can grow without any symptoms. So, if you're waiting for those, then, you know, sometimes you have missed the chance of screening or diagnosing them at an early stage," said Reza.

After the Palace announced the King's plans to undergo treatment on his enlarged prostate, Britain's National Health Service reported an increase in men seeking out information regarding prostate health.

"Prostate Cancer UK" said visits to its online risk checker jumped 97%.

"It's about having that conversation and getting that conversation started, it's something quite personal. A bit taboo," said Sophie Smith, a specialist with Prostate Cancer UK.

An important conversation, as Harvard health reports most men will experience some kind of prostate problem in their lifetime. Dr. Reza said having someone with global influence brings awareness to the topic and helps educate others.

"People start reading about it. People start paying more attention to their own symptoms because sometimes, you know, you neglect your symptoms," she said.

Dr. Reza said it's important for men to know risk factors, like family history of prostate issues, age, obesity and high blood pressure, as well as pay attention to symptoms.

"Any pressure or anything of that sort, they should be contacting their doctors and letting them know about it," she said.