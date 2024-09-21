Known gang member, 2 others arrested during drug bust in Spring Hill: Deputies
SPRING HILL, Fla. - On Friday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant with the help of the HCSO SWAT team in Spring Hill.
During the execution of the warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Ashland Drive, deputies say 48-year-old Steven James Thurman Cline snuck out the back of the home and was found at a next-door neighbor's house. During the search, detectives say they found numerous narcotics, seven firearms, body armor, and a ballistic "Police" shield (rifle-rated).
According to HCSO, after Cline was read his rights, he claimed ownership/possession of the narcotics, firearms, shield, and body armor.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office
The investigation revealed that the shield and body armor were acquired as a "trade" for drugs, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say this is a culmination of several months of investigation, including several traffic stops from the residence, which also resulted in arrests for trafficking in methamphetamine.
READ: Man arrested for deadly shooting over package of socks, police say
Hernando County units from Vice and Narcotics, SWAT, K9, Forensics, District Deputies and COPPS all helped with the investigation.
Cline is a "Florida known gang member" who has a lengthy criminal history, according to officials. Authorities say he has a total of 38 felony charges and 14 felony convictions.
Cline's charges as a result of the search warrant include:
- Resisting without violence
- Possession of Firearm/Ammunition by a convicted felon (7 firearms)
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Alprazolam
- Possession of Marijuana more than 20g
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Possession of a New Legend Drug without prescription
Ashley Dawn Cline, 37, was also arrested. She was currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance and had a total of six felony charges, according to law enforcement.
Her charges as a result of the search warrant include:
- Violation of Drug Offender Probation
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession of a Controlled Substance(Suboxone)
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)
- Possession of Marijuana less than 20g
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Possession of a New Legend Drug without prescription
Darrell Floyd Kearce, 52, was also arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Marijuana less than 20g
- Possession of Paraphernalia
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter