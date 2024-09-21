Known gang member, 2 others arrested during drug bust in Spring Hill: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

On Friday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant with the help of the HCSO SWAT team in Spring Hill.

During the execution of the warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Ashland Drive, deputies say 48-year-old Steven James Thurman Cline snuck out the back of the home and was found at a next-door neighbor's house. During the search, detectives say they found numerous narcotics, seven firearms, body armor, and a ballistic "Police" shield (rifle-rated).

According to HCSO, after Cline was read his rights, he claimed ownership/possession of the narcotics, firearms, shield, and body armor.

The investigation revealed that the shield and body armor were acquired as a "trade" for drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say this is a culmination of several months of investigation, including several traffic stops from the residence, which also resulted in arrests for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Hernando County units from Vice and Narcotics, SWAT, K9, Forensics, District Deputies and COPPS all helped with the investigation.

Cline is a "Florida known gang member" who has a lengthy criminal history, according to officials. Authorities say he has a total of 38 felony charges and 14 felony convictions.

Cline's charges as a result of the search warrant include:

Resisting without violence

Possession of Firearm/Ammunition by a convicted felon (7 firearms)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Alprazolam

Possession of Marijuana more than 20g

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of a New Legend Drug without prescription

Ashley Dawn Cline, 37, was also arrested. She was currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance and had a total of six felony charges, according to law enforcement.

Her charges as a result of the search warrant include:

Violation of Drug Offender Probation

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of a Controlled Substance(Suboxone)

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

Possession of Marijuana less than 20g

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of a New Legend Drug without prescription

Darrell Floyd Kearce, 52, was also arrested and charged with:

Possession of Marijuana less than 20g

Possession of Paraphernalia

