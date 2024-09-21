Man arrested for deadly shooting over package of socks, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a man was arrested for shooting and killing someone after a fight over socks escalated last month.

Officials say officers responded to 11001 N. 15th St on Aug. 9 after receiving a report of a shooting. According to police, a black man in his early 20s was found.

Authorities say the man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the police department.

Police say a witness reported a fight between the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Jerome Alexander Parker, and the victim started over a package of socks.

Parker and the victim did not know each other, according to TPD.

Investigators say the witness told them that after the victim found socks on the ground, Parker accused the victim of stealing them from him. The fight led to Parker threatening the victim with a gun, and the victim punching Parker, according to officials.

Investigators say Parker shot the victim.

According to detectives, during the investigation evidence was gathered, including DNA, and Parker was identified as a suspect.

"This was a completely senseless act of violence that took a young man’s life," shared Chief Lee Bercaw. "I’m thankful that the diligent work of our detectives led to an arrest which, I hope, provides a small sense of closure for the loved ones of the victim."

Parker was charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm that caused great bodily harm or death.

