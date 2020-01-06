Krispy Kreme adding mini doughnuts to permanent menu in new 'cheat sweet' campaign

article

Did you resolve to give up sweets for the New Year? Well, Krispy Kreme has a better idea: Don't!

Instead, the popular doughnut brand is encouraging America to “cheat sweet” on their New Year’s diet plans with their newest permanent menu item — mini versions of the sugary treats they already sell.

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January. That’s no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way.”

The tiny treats are each less than 100 calories. (Krispy Kreme)

On Jan. 6, Krispy Kreme will be rolling out miniature versions of four of their most popular doughnuts: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

The tiny treats are each less than 100 calories — compared to the 190 calories and 10 grams of sugar in a standard-sized Original Glazed.

Krispy Kreme is also hosting “mini Mondays” with a “mini happy hour” each Monday in January to help customers “fuel the cheat and reward fans for sticking with their New Year’s resolutions,” a press release shared. This is, of course, assuming fans stick to only one of the mini doughnuts.

