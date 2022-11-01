Kuumna Dancers and Drummers host African cultural arts in Tampa this weekend

If you want to experience African culture without flying across the pond, a local group is hitting the stage this weekend for a show inspired by the Motherland.

Kuumba Dancers and Drummers are hosting their fourth annual Nanioubolo "Coming Together" celebration featuring various styles of performances from local and guest acts.

Kuumba Dancers and Drummers are a Tampa group that’s been around since 1979 and performs locally at events, churches, festivals and other venues nationally throughout the year. They also host weekly classes for people wanting to learn how to dance or play the drums African style.

This weekend’s annual event promotes an appreciation for African cultural arts while bringing the community together for an evening of dancing, singing, storytelling and history.

The weekend conference will be held at Copeland Community Center. The Concert will take place at Chamberlain High School on November 5th at 8pm. For more information, click here.