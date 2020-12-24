Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
10
Special Marine Warning
from THU 5:37 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 6:45 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Labyrinth Studios: Analog art for a digital world

Published 
We Live Here
FOX 13 News

Analog art for a digital world

FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - We live in a digital world but some folks are still about the old way of doing things. At Labyrinth Studios in Tampa, they are resurrecting an ancient art form.

Labyrinth is part of the community maker space in 11 Studios, sitting alongside retail galleries, print shops and art studios.

Ali Norman showed us how they use some of the oldest techniques for printing, including etching, lithography, and letterpress.

Etching at Labyrinth Studios

"Hard ground cover etching is a process that hasn't really changed much since the 1600s. It's really fascinating," Norman explained. "It's still a relatively antiquated process, and we still do it the old-fashioned way."

Labyrinth Studios hopes to keep ancient artforms alive, passing the techniques and traditions to new generations.

Labyrinth Studios

"We live in this incredibly technological world right now and people find a lot of comfort in the tactile, analog nature of something, where you're working with metal and machinery and paper and there's this beautiful, tangible realness to it," Norman said.

If you feel like stepping out of your digital world and going analog, Labyrinth Studios offers a variety of art classes. You can find out more online at labyrinthtampa.com.

Labyrinth Studios

Labyrinth Studios