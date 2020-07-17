Lake County lawmaker suing Pinellas County over mask ordinance

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-District 32) says he is filing lawsuits against multiple Florida counties and cities for mask mandates he says are unconstitutional and an invasion of privacy.

Pinellas County is one of them. A group gathered in support of Sabatini's lawsuit Friday. There were no masks and no social distancing, but the lawmaker said the problem is not necessarily with wearing masks.

“We don’t believe it’s the rule of government to mandate that personal health care decision. We don’t really have a stance on masks, per se, but it’s the role of government mandating them is what we are challenging in court today," said Sabatini, who does not represent any districts in the Tampa Bay Area.

He wants Governor DeSantis to follow Georgia’s governor and pass an executive order banning local governments from passing mask ordinances.

Protest against mask mandate in Pinellas County

Pinellas County leaders have not commented on the lawsuit but are on the record supporting masks.

“The studies are showing that they work in decreasing transmission,” explained Dr. Ulyee Choe.

Pinellas County health experts say they have the data. The seven-day rolling average for the percentage of positive cases went down to 8% after the county’s mask ordinance went into effect.

Dr. Choe says that’s still way too high, but does show public policy is working.

“Continuing to practice social distance is how we get past all of this, making sure we wear those masks,” Choe said.

Setting aside the debate over government regulation, the science appears to show the virus is spread through droplets not visible to the naked eye. Masks are meant to block some of those droplets from reaching others, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Florida Department of Health also recommends all Floridians wear them in public.

