Lake Manatee Dam gets $3M in emergency repairs

Emergency repairs to the Lake Manatee Dam are underway in hopes of fixing it before the 2025 hurricane season ramps up.

The backstory:

During the 2024 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Debby dumped a record rainfall on Manatee County, causing flooding and forcing the Manatee dam release water.

Two more major hurricanes followed and after a yearly inspection of the dam, Manatee County found emergency repairs were needed.

"The dam is over 60 years old," explained Manatee County Utilities Director Patrick Shea.

Shea said strong winds, rain and storm surge brought deterioration to the dam and a yearly engineering report discovered issues that needed to be investigated.

"They found about 46 potential spots where the soil was uncharacteristic. They identified less than a dozen voids," he said.

Dig deeper:

Crews are now working to fill the voids by injecting a 2-part grout material, similar to Epoxy, into the voids.

It’s a process Shea said was done in 2021 and it’s part of the normal wear and tear and preventative maintenance of the dam.

"That material will stick and bind to the materials around it the soil cement around it and protect and extend the life of the dam," said Shea.

"If you think about a void in the dam face, that you have the ability of water to soak in and expand those voids and make them more of an issue," he said. "The big thing overall is to try to finish the year pre-storm in a better condition than we started.

Manatee County Commissioners approved 3 million dollars for the emergency repairs.

Shea said the repairs should not only extend the dam’s lifespan but ensure it remains properly functioning.

"This is a very important project in the scheme of just making sure the dam will continue to function, continue to be stable and a valuable piece of infrastructure for the county," he said.

What's next:

Repairs to the Lake Manatee Dam should be finished in about 30 days.

Manatee County staff will continue to look into projects to fix the dam as needed and to maintain the main drinking source for Manatee County.

