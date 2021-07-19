Expand / Collapse search

Lake Placid hosts 30th annual Caladium Festival this weekend

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Highlands County
FOX 13 News

Why Lake Placid is the ‘Caladium Capital of the World’

Caladium grower Danielle Daum explains what caladiums are and why there is a whole festival devoted to them.

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - You've probably seen the multicolored leaves of the caladium plant before. But did you know there was a caladium festival?

Lake Placid, the self-proclaimed "Caladium Capital of the World," is hosting the 30th annual Caladium Festival this weekend, July 23-25. 

VIDEO: One Tank Trip: Lake Placid, the ‘Caladium Capital’

One Tank Trip: Lake Placid, the 'Caladium Capital'

Around Lake Placid, there's a plant sprouting up. It's been catching the eye of those passing by for decades. It's caladium, and Lake Placid bills itself as the Caladium Capital of the World.

"It was started by my grandfather and his two sons and wives and grandchildren," shared Danielle Daum of Happiness Farms.

Attendees can go on bus tours, go out to the caladium fields, and visit a community that uses caladiums in landscaping. Bags of bulbs will be sold at the festival. 

According to Daum, this time of year is perfect for planting.

"It's a weekend where we celebrate caladiums, bringing people in to visit our beautiful community," explained Daum.

Drone Zone: Lake Placid's caladiums

Colorful caladiums stretch as far as the eye can see in Lake Placid.

Those not as interested in caladiums can enjoy the car and bike show, 5K race, food venders, and other entertainment.

LINK: To register for bus tours in advance, visit www.caladiumfestival.org.