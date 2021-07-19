Lake Placid hosts 30th annual Caladium Festival this weekend

You've probably seen the multicolored leaves of the caladium plant before. But did you know there was a caladium festival?

Lake Placid, the self-proclaimed "Caladium Capital of the World," is hosting the 30th annual Caladium Festival this weekend, July 23-25.

VIDEO: One Tank Trip: Lake Placid, the ‘Caladium Capital’

"It was started by my grandfather and his two sons and wives and grandchildren," shared Danielle Daum of Happiness Farms.

Attendees can go on bus tours, go out to the caladium fields, and visit a community that uses caladiums in landscaping. Bags of bulbs will be sold at the festival.

According to Daum, this time of year is perfect for planting.

"It's a weekend where we celebrate caladiums, bringing people in to visit our beautiful community," explained Daum.

Those not as interested in caladiums can enjoy the car and bike show, 5K race, food venders, and other entertainment.

Advertisement

LINK: To register for bus tours in advance, visit www.caladiumfestival.org.