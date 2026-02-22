Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Coastal Sarasota County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Polk County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Lake Placid man, 12-year-old girl killed in head-on crash involving hit-and-run vehicle: FHP

By
Published  February 22, 2026 4:02pm EST
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • A head-on crash on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor Saturday night killed two people, including a 12-year-old girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Troopers say the crash involved a Chevrolet sedan and a pickup truck. The 25-year-old truck driver, who had fled an earlier crash in Port Charlotte, also died.
    • The 44-year-old male driver of the sedan was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. - A head-on collision involving a hit-and-run vehicle on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor Saturday night left two people dead, including a 12-year-old girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Harborview Road and Laverne Street, FHP said.

Troopers say the crash involved a Chevrolet sedan and a pickup truck. The truck had fled the scene of an earlier crash at Kings Highway and Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte, where no injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Lake Placid, was speeding on Harborview Road when he veered across the road while approaching a curve. The truck hit the sedan head-on, killing the truck driver and a 12-year-old female passenger in the sedan. The 44-year-old male driver of the sedan was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

