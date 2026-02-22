Lake Placid man, 12-year-old girl killed in head-on crash involving hit-and-run vehicle: FHP
CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. - A head-on collision involving a hit-and-run vehicle on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor Saturday night left two people dead, including a 12-year-old girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Harborview Road and Laverne Street, FHP said.
READ: Man arrested for murder in Bradenton overnight shooting: MCSO
Troopers say the crash involved a Chevrolet sedan and a pickup truck. The truck had fled the scene of an earlier crash at Kings Highway and Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte, where no injuries were reported.
The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Lake Placid, was speeding on Harborview Road when he veered across the road while approaching a curve. The truck hit the sedan head-on, killing the truck driver and a 12-year-old female passenger in the sedan. The 44-year-old male driver of the sedan was critically injured and taken to a local hospital.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.