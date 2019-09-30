Lake Placid's history on display in city's outdoor art gallery of murals

The City of Lake Placid is already known worldwide for colorful caladiums.

The community is also developing a reputation for a different kind of colorful landscape: murals.

Since 1992, the exterior walls of almost 50 buildings have been painted with vibrant art depicting the area's past.

Harriet Porter, president of the Lake Placid Mural Society, has been a mural booster since the beginning.

"The murals are all Lake Placid history. The flora, the fauna, the endangered species, and anything that pertains to Lake Placid," Porter said.

Start your downtown mural tour at the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, where you can pick up mural guide maps and get a preview in the mural gallery room.