Lake Wales teen dies after he was struck by vehicle while waiting for school bus

Lake Wales police said a 13-year-old boy was sitting in a paved alleyway, waiting for his school bus to arrive when a vehicle struck him.

Officers identified him as Jadin Galindo, a student at McLaughlin Middle School. According to investigators, Jadin was sitting near the center of the alleyway, about 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue. They said it was "dark and foggy" at the time. There are no street lights in the area and the only ambient light was from a nearby Florida's Natural plant, officers described.

Around 6:15 a.m., the driver of a 2013 GMC Sierra truck was traveling east on Dr. J.A. Whilshire Ave. and turned north into the alley, striking Jadin.

Polk County first responders took him to Lake Wales Advent Health, where he passed away.

The driver of the GMC, a Bartow woman, was uninjured. Her passenger was also not hurt.

Police said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be a factor.

"Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man," according to a statement provided by Lake Wales police.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to call the agency Department at 863-678-4223. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-8477.