Lake Wales commissioners approve resolution that establishes time limits for public comment

In a 3-2 vote, Lake Wales commissioners approved a resolution establishing a time limit for public comment.

The vote on the resolution was held from last month’s meeting that ended early due to audience disruptions during discussion of the draft.

The original resolution limited speakers to three minutes for public comment, limited public comment to no more than 30 minutes, with the option for commissioners to extend it for 15 minutes. It also required a signed affidavit for speakers, which drew sharp public criticism.

"The purpose of the speaker card and affidavit is to intimidate Lake Wales citizens who might want to express opinions to commissioners in a public meeting," one resident said during public comment.

Other residents were concerned about speakers outside the city having a voice and questioned the need for any changes.

"The resolution, in my view, is unnecessary and that’s what I would like to emphasize here," one speaker said.

In Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved amendments to the resolution that would keep public comment at five minutes due to a city ordinance and would limit public comment to 45 minutes with an option to extent to an hour.

At the recommendation of the city attorney, they also approved a simpler sign-in form for comment instead of an affidavit.

Commissioner Terrye Howell voted against the resolution, saying she was against a limit of any kind to public comment.

"This was important to let the commission know, because I've been opposing it since I heard it. I think the citizens should let us know how they feel," Commissioner Howell said.

Speakers also expressed concerns that the resolution would restrict input on controversial topics or agenda items.

Commissioner Howell and Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson were the no votes. The resolution goes into effect immediately upon adoption.