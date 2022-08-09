Lake Wales community to honor K-9 Max, killed in line of duty, during Tuesday memorial

Days ago, Lake Wales lost one of their own, K-9 Max, after he was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. Tuesday, a memorial will be held for all to attend.

The Lake Wales Police Department will hold the public memorial, starting at 10 a.m. at the Highpoint Church on North Scenic Highway.

If you can't attend, the service will be live-streamed on the Polk County government's Youtube page.

Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church following the service.

"There will be no viewing or graveside service," according to the police department. "Max has been cremated and will remain with his partner and family."

K9 Max poses in this 2016 photo with his handler, Lake Wales Officer Jared Joyner (Provided by Lake Wales Police Department)

Thursday, Max and his handler, Officer Jared Joyner were requested after 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who said the suspect had pulled her out of a vehicle, beat her head on the concrete, choked her, and then shot a firearm multiple times before fleeing the area.

The suspect, 57-year-old convicted felon Earnest Borders, then returned a short time later. When officers attempted to apprehend him, they said he fled alongside railroad tracks and into a wooded area.

When Max apprehended Borders and had him by the ankle, Borders pulled out his gun and shot the police dog, killing him, officials said. Two officers, including Joyner, then opened fire on Borders, who was critically injured and soon succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, Max joined the agency when he was 21 months old in 2016. Max, a Belgian Malinois from The Netherlands, was described as "fearless."

Chief Chris Velasquez said Max's training kept the situation from turning even more tragic.

"He was very, very well-trained, he performed exactly as he was supposed to," the police chief said Thursday of the fallen K-9. "He ultimately saved the lives of police officers this morning. I fully, wholeheartedly believe that we would be speaking about dead police officers had that K-9 not been in service this morning."