Lake Wales man accused of burglarizing homes as families were attending funerals

Polk County detectives arrested a suspect who burglarized ten homes that were either owned by a resident who recently passed away or owned by the deceased individual’s loved ones.

Detectives said 42-year-old Ronald Rose was arrested on several charges including armed burglary and grand theft. They said the burglaries occurred between Oct. 1, 2020 through Feb. 8, 2021 at homes located in Auburndale, Mulberry, Lakeland, and Haines City.

One detective investigating one of the burglaries noticed there were at least nine other cases that occurred while the victims were away at a funeral, in which the service details were published in obituaries.

Officials said they also noticed the burglaries occurred during the daytime. They said the primary items that were stolen included jewelry, watches, silver, coins, and firearms.

On Monday, Rose was arrested. Detectives said he confessed to one of the Auburndale burglaries.

They said Rose used a rental vehicle, a 2020 Kia Optima, for a recent Auburndale burglary. During a search, detectives said they found "property of evidentiary value" that led to a search warrant for his home.

Detectives said when they arrived at his Lake Wales home on Carver Street, they found a gray Cadillac CTS that was registered under his name. The vehicle matched the description provided by witnesses.

As they searched Rose’s home, detectives said they found stolen property from the ten burglarized homes. However, there was property found in the home that was not reported stolen. Detectives said they believe there could be more victims from other counties and jurisdictions.

"People who burglarize or steal are low, so victimizing people during a time when they are grieving the loss of a loved one… that’s lower than low," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "Someone who is willing to take advantage of people at a time like this has no compassion or consideration, and is a true menace to society."

Anyone who believes they could be a victim or believes a home of a deceased individual was burglarized can call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

