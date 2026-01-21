Tampa 'super speeder' jailed after going more than 140 mph on I-4: FHP

The Brief A Tampa man is facing a charge under Florida's "super speeder" law after a trooper clocked his sedan traveling at over 140 mph, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say Alfred Escobar-Hernandez, 28, was driving aggressively in westbound traffic on I-4. Escobar-Hernandez was pulled over in Plant City by a trooper and now faces a charge of operating a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by 50+ mph.



The Florida Highway Patrol says a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a trooper clocked a sedan traveling at more than 140 mph on Interstate 4 in Plant City.

The backstory:

According to FHP, a sedan was driving aggressively in westbound traffic on I-4, eventually reaching speeds of over 140 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a trooper in an unmarked patrol vehicle pulled over the sedan and the driver was identified as Alfred Escobar-Hernandez, 28, FHP said.

Under Florida’s "super speeder" law, Escobar-Hernandez faces a charge of operating a vehicle exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 mph.

Escobar-Hernandez was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.