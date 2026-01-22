Florida’s new ‘America 250’ license plate design catching drivers’ attention

The Brief Florida is offering a new America 250 license plate to honor the nation's upcoming 250th birthday. Nearly 150 of these patriotic plates have been sold in Hillsborough County. Unlike specialty plates, America 250 plates offer an alternative to standard plates and carry no additional fees.



With more than 100 license plates to choose from in the Sunshine State, the new design for the nation's 250th birthday is quickly catching drivers' attention.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan believes this patriotic plate could make history of its own, as early sales show an interest from residents.

"It went out on the market at the end of the year in December," she said. "Since then, we have already sold about 150 plates."

Big picture view:

The America 250 license plates were created statewide to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial. Millan said the limited-time design highlights a major milestone in U.S. history.

"It’s something special and unique that will only be offered for a certain timeframe," she said. "Showcases a milestone in our history of 250 years."

What they're saying:

Shawn Wright, who recently moved to Tampa from Texas, said the America 250 license plate carries personal meaning to those who have served in the U.S. military.

"Anyone that has served in this country understands how important and valuable this is," he said. "It represents our constitution, our government, represents what we fought and died for."

Seeing the red, white and blue design for the first time left a lasting impression, so Wright plans on purchasing one of these patriotic plates for his next vehicle.

"I’m going to be getting a vehicle real soon," he said. "As soon as I do, I’ll be getting one of these plates."

What you can do:

Unlike most specialty license plates, the America 250 plate costs the same as regular registration if it’s time to renew. Drivers requesting the plate outside their renewal cycle must pay for replacement fees.

Millan said that difference is what sets the plate apart from other specialty tags.

"With specialty license plates, there’s additional fees," she said. "What makes this one unique is that there are no additional fees."

The America 250 license plate is available during registration or renewal at local tax collector offices in all 67 Florida counties.