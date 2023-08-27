Lakeland 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash, police say

article

On Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 18-year-old driver and serious injuries to an 18-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred at County Road 540A and Quails Ridge Drive.

Detectives say a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a resident who lives near the crash site at around 1:29 a.m.

Polk County Fire Rescue, PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations, and Crime Scene Investigations also responded to the crash.

Detectives say that based on the evidence at the scene, a Nissan had been traveling east on CR540A at a high rate of speed.

According to detectives, the driver, Nieves Boria, lost control of the car after crossing through the intersection of Scott Lake Road and struck a steel utility pole.

Boria and his passenger were ejected from the car.

Detectives say that Boria was wearing a seatbelt, but his passenger was not.

Boria was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered a broken leg, lacerations, and head trauma; he was flown to Tampa Hospital in critical condition, detectives said.

The crash is still being investigated.