Lakeland 18-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Polk County
FOX 13 News
article

Photo Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY ,Fla. - On Sunday morning, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 18-year-old driver and serious injuries to an 18-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred at County Road 540A and Quails Ridge Drive.

Detectives say a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a resident who lives near the crash site at around 1:29 a.m.

Polk County Fire Rescue, PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations, and Crime Scene Investigations also responded to the crash. 

Detectives say that based on the evidence at the scene, a Nissan had been traveling east on CR540A at a high rate of speed.

According to detectives, the driver, Nieves Boria, lost control of the car after crossing through the intersection of Scott Lake Road and struck a steel utility pole. 

Boria and his passenger were ejected from the car.

Detectives say that Boria was wearing a seatbelt, but his passenger was not.

Boria was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered a broken leg, lacerations, and head trauma; he was flown to Tampa Hospital in critical condition, detectives said. 

The crash is still being investigated. 