Lakeland announces financial aid program for residents; parks, boat ramps to reopen May 1

Leaders in Lakeland voted unanimously Monday to reopen city parks, trails, and boat ramps starting May 1.

The city said, in addition to “passive recreation facilities,” it would open tennis courts and the Cleveland Heights Golf Course, follow safety protocols for social distancing published by the PGA and USTA.

The city also voted to support the Lakeland Coronavirus Aid for Rent and Expenses (CARE) program, which will provide funds for housing and other expenses to low-income households.

The rent assistance program will launch Monday, May 4. The application will be on www.lakelandgov.net.

A dedicated information hotline has been set up at 863-834-CARE (2273). Both the phone number and the online application will be live at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

For more information, visit www.lakelandgov.net/citycommissionupdate20200427.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

