Lakeland health officials warn of COVID case increase

Health officials in Lakeland are warning about a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

This morning, representatives from Lakeland Regional Health and Watson Clinic met with members of the Lakeland commission on Zoom. They said the daily number of COVID cases at Lakeland Regional has doubled in the last few weeks -- in part due to recently holiday celebrations.

Polk hospitals are also reporting they are closer to reaching capacity than they have been since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials continue to urge people to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands.