Lakeland renames park after local civil rights activist and businesswoman

Nellie Madalynne Brooks lived on Webster Avenue in north Lakeland for more than 30 years. Webster Park, within walking distance of her home, will now be renamed after her, so her legacy can live on.

Brooks was born in Miami in 1922 and lived and worked in Lakeland most of her life. She was a businesswoman; owning her own beauty salon and hat shop.

What they're saying:

"I'm proud that she not only worked hard, she and my Dad, to feed our family, but families throughout the community would come to her when they were in need," said Beverly Boatwright, Madalynne's daughter. "My parents would work very hard to feed these families and house them when they needed housing."

Brooks was the first female Black Matron for the Polk County Jail. There she taught young women new skills, such as sewing or crocheting.

"She gave her heart and soul to the community, and she stood for right and justice," said Boatwright.

As a lifelong member of the NAACP, Brooks taught about voting rights and helped many to the polls. She also led boycotts, sit-downs and pickets for equality during the 1960s and 1970s.

"She touched all facets of the black community when she was growing up and a strong impact on women who currently work with the Polk County Sheriff's Office," said Terry Coney, President of the NAACP Lakeland Branch.

Now after many years of pushing the city to have Brooks remembered in some way, commissioners voted Monday morning to approve renaming Webster Park to "Nellie Madalynne Brooks Park."

It was a team effort involving Brooks' family, the NAACP, and the South Webster Avenue Neighborhood Association.

"For a black woman to have a park named after her in an area at the time when Blacks weren't allowed to go is a good thing," said Coney.

"I feel like generations of children and adults should know what she was in the community so they can learn, study and grow from it," said Lolita Berrien, President of the South Webster Avenue Neighborhood Association.

What's next:

Two historical markers will be placed at the park's entrance, so people will be able to read about Brooks' contributions for generations to come.

