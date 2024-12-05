Lakeland kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas parade

It’s hard to believe Christmas is just three weeks away, and it's time to get into the holiday spirit.

Lakeland’s annual Christmas parade did just that on Thursday as thousands gathered to celebrate the holiday season.

"I just love the way it brings the community of Lakeland together. Everyone is here to celebrate the holiday spirit," said Ryan Gerstler, a Lakeland resident.

A mother and her young son smiling as they watch Lakeland's annual Christmas parade.

Gerstler described his favorite parade float when he attended the event growing up.

"My favorite float growing up was always the Noah’s Ark float—there was a huge boat with a bunch of kids waving from it," Gerstler said.

The parade kicked off with a flurry of excitement, starting with fireworks that lit up the sky.

Fireworks kick off Lakeland's annual Christmas parade.

Then, there was the parade. Dozens of themed floats were decked out in holiday spirit, and marching bands played funky Christmas carols.

David Key, a Lakeland native who worked for the city for 25 years, said the parade has always brought the spirit into the community.

"Lakeland gives a lot back; it’s a great place to live, is good for kids and adults, and the city has come a long way since I’ve been here," Key said.

Bands from local high schools were a feature of the parade.

FOX 13 News spoke with the George Jenkins High School marching band, which has had students participate in the Lakeland parade for 32 years.

"It’s a great experience for us to be seen in the community and give back to the community that gives us so much," said Rad Bolt, band leader for George Jenkins High School.

High school band plays holiday music during Lakeland's annual Christmas parade.

Bolt described what it’s like for students to perform the music they spend so much time practicing back in their community.

"Our students get so much through music, and it’s a great opportunity to give that music back to the community that’s been so supportive of us," Bolt said.

As the parade ended, Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared – and one thing is certain—this town can jingle bell rock.

