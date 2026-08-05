Lakeland Kiwanis Club holds 25th annual Stuff the Bus

The Brief The 25th Annual Stuff the Bus event took place Wednesday, August, from 7-9 a.m. at the RP Funding Center, Purple Parking Lot in Lakeland. Volunteers and community partners are gathering to help serve nearly 10,000 students across 29 Lakeland elementary schools with school supplies. Community members can volunteer on Wednesday or make tax-deductible financial donations online or by mail to support the Lakeland Kiwanis Club.



Volunteers and community partners gathered Wednesday morning at the RP Funding Center to launch the 25th Annual Stuff the Bus campaign for Lakeland elementary students.

Lakeland school supply drive

What we know:

The annual initiative aims to provide essential school supplies to nearly 10,000 students across 29 Lakeland elementary schools ahead of the new academic year. For 25 years, the Lakeland community has donated more than $1.2 million in supplies to area children. On Wednesday, volunteers loaded boxes and drivers helped load Kiwanian vehicles to deliver supplies directly to local schools.

Lakeland fundraising options

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed the specific total amount of financial contributions raised for this year's drive. Officials have not yet listed the final total count of local businesses, doctor's offices or places of worship that hosted supply drop boxes following distribution during the last week of June.

Central Florida campaign impact

Why you should care:

Recognized as the largest back-to-school campaign of its kind in Central Florida, the event equips thousands of students and teachers with supplies to start the school year.

Supporters looking to make a tax-deductible charitable contribution can donate online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/lkcfstb/ or mail a check to the Lakeland Kiwanis Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 5146, Lakeland, FL 33807.