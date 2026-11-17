The Brief City leaders adopted The Nine Urban Design Plan to revitalize a nine-block area in Midtown Lakeland into a walkable neighborhood hub. The long-term blueprint focuses on adding housing, shopping, green spaces and pedestrian access connecting downtown and the Medical District. Officials estimate the phased redevelopment project will take between five and 10 years to complete as private investors join.



Big changes are coming to nine blocks right in the heart of Midtown Lakeland as city commissioners recently approved a long-term roadmap to transform the area into a walkable hub for housing, shopping and gathering spaces.

The redevelopment centers on "The Nine," a nine-block district bounded by U.S. 98, Memorial Boulevard, Florida Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue. City leaders say the plan will roll out in phases as private investors step into the neighborhood.

Lakeland Midtown redevelopment plan

What we know:

City commissioners adopted The Nine Urban Design Plan after the Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency spent the last decade acquiring properties in the area, according to city officials. The agency is currently evaluating infrastructure needs and seeking partnerships with surrounding neighborhoods and developers to build out the concepts.

In total, city leaders say the phased transformation could take between five and 10 years to complete.

Future vision for The Nine

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed a specific timeline for when the first phase of construction will begin or the total financial cost of the infrastructure upgrades. City leaders also have not named which private investors or developers will partner on the initial projects.

Lakeland business owners weigh in

What they're saying:

Local business owners were able to contribute their input during the creation of the urban design plan. Jairus Rutherford, who has owned The Barber Skate Shop in The Nine for four years, plans to keep his shop in the district to be part of its future growth.

"It’s a hidden gem. It was not so great, but now it’s become the heart of Lakeland," Rutherford said.

Rutherford noted his commitment is personal as well as professional because of his proximity to the commercial corridor.

"One of the main reasons is I live within two blocks from here, so it’s walking distance. It’s an investment not only for my business, but where I live as well," Rutherford said.

Strategic location in Midtown Lakeland

Local perspective:

Lakeland CRA Project Manager Karen Thompson emphasized that the district's central geography makes it uniquely positioned for revitalization.

"It’s on an island in the middle of everywhere. Its location is so ideal because you have U.S. 98 to Memorial Boulevard, Florida to Massachusetts," Thompson said.

Thompson added that the goal is to create a connected community space that benefits residents across the city.

"It needs to be a neighborhood and location where the surrounding neighborhoods can have quality of life, maybe some green spaces, live here, walk to downtown and the Medical District all right here," Thompson said.