Tampa Riverfest 2024: Here’s what you need to know

Riverfest is returning to Tampa this Friday and Saturday.

It is a free, two-day event that runs the entire length of the downtown Riverwalk and features concerts, food trucks, a hot air balloon glow, a lantern parade, a water ski show, a paddle invasion, and a dachshund derby.

The festival also includes the Taste of Riverwalk on Friday and the TacoFest on Saturday.

Riverfest 2024 Schedule

Friday, May 3

Live music 5 – 10 p.m.

Beer tents 5 – 10 p.m.

Food trucks 5 – 10 p.m.

Marketing/Promotional tents 5 – 10 p.m.

Closing headliner band 8:30 – 9 p.m.

Taste of the Riverwalk 5:30 – 9 p.m.

VIP tent 5 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Paddle Invasion 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Live music 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Click here for concerts and locations)

Food trucks 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Beer tents 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Riverfest Market 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marketing/Promotional tents 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Weiner dog derby 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TacoFest 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Water Ski Show 4 – 5 p.m.

Lantern Parade 8 p.m. (Begins at Water Works Park and ends at Curtis Hixon Park)

VIP Tent 5 – 10 p.m.

Where to park for Riverfest 2024

Parking for Riverfest is available at several locations near the Riverwalk.

Curtis Hixon Park is located at 600 N. Ashley Drive and nearby garages include William F. Poe Garage and Fort Brooke Garage.

William F. Poe Garage will have a parking rate of $15 a day for the event.

Water Works Park is located at 1701 N. Highland Avenue. Nearby lots and garages include the 220 Parking Lot and the Heights Parking Garage as well as the Armature Works lots.

Street parking is also available at various metered spaces.

Tampa’s Downtown Partnership is also offering a free bike valet that will be located on Ashley Drive at Curtis Hixon Park.

The free TECO Line Streetcar will also be running every 15 minutes.

Click here for more information about Riverfest 2024.

