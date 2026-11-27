Lakeland murder arrest: Woman charged with killing husband on Thanksgiving, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested 50-year-old Shannon Driggers of Lakeland on Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal Thanksgiving shooting of her husband.
Lakeland Thanksgiving shooting investigation
What we know:
Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue personnel said they responded to a home around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after Diggers called law enforcement. During the 911 call, Driggers told the dispatcher that she had shot her husband and was waiting for law enforcement to arrive.
First responders said they found Driggers waiting in the driveway and discovered her husband dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. During an interview with detectives, Driggers admitted to shooting her husband and provided multiple inconsistent accounts of what happened.
Polk County murder evidence
What they're saying:
Investigators determined the shooting was intentional and premeditated after examining the victim's gunshot wounds, the locations of recovered shell casings, other gathered evidence, the sheriff's office said.
"The suspect called 9-1-1, telling us that she shot her husband. After arriving and investigating, it is clear that she did just that. She murdered her husband on Thanksgiving, intentionally and with premeditation," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
First-degree murder booking
What we don't know:
Deputies arrested Driggers and transported her to the Polk County Sheriff's Office Processing Center. Officials have not yet confirmed a specific motive for the shooting, the victim's name or the exact street address of the home.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which provided details on the 911 call, evidence and arrest, as well as a statement from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.