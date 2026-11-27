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The Brief Detectives arrested a 50-year-old Lakeland woman for first-degree murder after she called 911 to report shooting her husband on Thanksgiving. Deputies found the victim dead inside the home from multiple gunshot wounds while the woman waited outside in the driveway. Investigators determined the shooting was intentional and premeditated based on recovered shell casings, physical evidence and her inconsistent interview accounts.



Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested 50-year-old Shannon Driggers of Lakeland on Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal Thanksgiving shooting of her husband.

Lakeland Thanksgiving shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue personnel said they responded to a home around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after Diggers called law enforcement. During the 911 call, Driggers told the dispatcher that she had shot her husband and was waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

First responders said they found Driggers waiting in the driveway and discovered her husband dead inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. During an interview with detectives, Driggers admitted to shooting her husband and provided multiple inconsistent accounts of what happened.

Polk County murder evidence

What they're saying:

Investigators determined the shooting was intentional and premeditated after examining the victim's gunshot wounds, the locations of recovered shell casings, other gathered evidence, the sheriff's office said.

"The suspect called 9-1-1, telling us that she shot her husband. After arriving and investigating, it is clear that she did just that. She murdered her husband on Thanksgiving, intentionally and with premeditation," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

First-degree murder booking

What we don't know:

Deputies arrested Driggers and transported her to the Polk County Sheriff's Office Processing Center. Officials have not yet confirmed a specific motive for the shooting, the victim's name or the exact street address of the home.