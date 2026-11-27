Tampa weather forecast: Cool temperatures and dry skies give way to Monday rain
TAMPA, Fla. - Residents in Tampa can expect a couple of cool, dry days before rain chances return early next week and temperatures climb back into the mid-70s.
Weekend rain chances in Tampa
What we know:
Skies will feature variable clouds with cool temperatures Friday before turning mainly cloudy by Sunday. A few light showers are possible Sunday, and rain chances will increase up to 50% by Monday.
Next week will bring moderating temperatures that push closer to normal. Daytime highs will climb back into the mid-70s by the middle of next week.
Quiet finish to hurricane season
Big picture view:
Conditions in the tropics remain completely quiet during the final days of the season. Forecasters expect no tropical activity through the rest of the season, effectively wrapping up the hurricane season.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the local FOX weather forecast team, who provided the extended weekend outlook and tropical weather update.