The Brief Cool, dry weather settles across Tampa for the next couple of days before rain chances climb back up early next week. Light showers become possible Sunday under mostly cloudy skies, with rain chances reaching 50% by Monday. Forecasters expect no tropical activity through the final days of the hurricane season, signaling a quiet end to the season.



Residents in Tampa can expect a couple of cool, dry days before rain chances return early next week and temperatures climb back into the mid-70s.

Weekend rain chances in Tampa

What we know:

Skies will feature variable clouds with cool temperatures Friday before turning mainly cloudy by Sunday. A few light showers are possible Sunday, and rain chances will increase up to 50% by Monday.

Next week will bring moderating temperatures that push closer to normal. Daytime highs will climb back into the mid-70s by the middle of next week.

Quiet finish to hurricane season

Big picture view:

Conditions in the tropics remain completely quiet during the final days of the season. Forecasters expect no tropical activity through the rest of the season, effectively wrapping up the hurricane season.