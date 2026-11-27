Palm Beach County detective and father killed in wrong-way crash, PBSO says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested and faces multiple charges after being accused of killing a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective on Thursday morning in a wrong-way crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
West Palm Beach hospital arrest
What we know:
FHP said Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez faces eight felony and misdemeanor charges following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 that killed Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Alan Smith early Thursday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies said they arrested Espinoza Martinez at 2:33 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Once doctors release Espinoza Martinez from the hospital, authorities will book him into the Palm Beach County jail. He faces the following charges:
- Killing of Human Being or Unborn Child with Vehicle (Vehicular Homicide)
- DUI Cause of Death to Human or Unborn Child
- Commit Aggravated Battery
- Aggravated Battery on Officer, Firefighter, EMT, etc.
- Drive While License Suspended - Death or Serious Injury
- Drive with Suspended/Revoked License - Subsequent Offense
- DUI Damage to Property or Person of Another
- Reckless Driving Causing Damage to Person or Property
Interstate 95 crash details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the specific circumstances that led to the wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning. Authorities also have not released details regarding Espinoza Martinez's medical condition or when doctors expect to release him from St. Mary's Medical Center.
Detective Alan Smith's legacy
The backstory:
PBSO said Detective Alan Smith joined the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in January 2007 and became a member of the Bomb Squad in 2012. He graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013 and later served as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, specializing in explosives-related investigations, according to the sheriff's office.
Beyond his badge, deputies said Smith worked as a college professor and was a lifelong scholar completing his doctoral degree. The sheriff's office noted that above all his professional and academic achievements, his greatest pride was his wife, Jennifer, and his 14-year-old son, Alexander.
Palm Beach County law enforcement tribute
What they're saying:
PBSO shared a tribute remembering Smith's service, mentorship and compassion.
"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the devastating loss our own, Detective Alan Smith," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "His passing is a tremendous loss to his family, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Bomb Squad, the law enforcement community, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched through his service, friendship, and mentorship. Alan’s legacy of service, knowledge, compassion, and dedication to others will never be forgotten."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from arrest details regarding the Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, as well as a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honoring Detective Alan Smith.