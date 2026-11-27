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The Brief Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez Thursday in West Palm Beach after a wrong-way crash killed a local detective. Authorities placed the man in the fallen officer's own handcuffs at St. Mary's Medical Center before booking him. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Alan Smith died early Thursday morning while driving south on Interstate 95.



A man was arrested and faces multiple charges after being accused of killing a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective on Thursday morning in a wrong-way crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

West Palm Beach hospital arrest

What we know:

FHP said Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez faces eight felony and misdemeanor charges following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 that killed Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Alan Smith early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies said they arrested Espinoza Martinez at 2:33 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Once doctors release Espinoza Martinez from the hospital, authorities will book him into the Palm Beach County jail. He faces the following charges:

Killing of Human Being or Unborn Child with Vehicle (Vehicular Homicide)

DUI Cause of Death to Human or Unborn Child

Commit Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Battery on Officer, Firefighter, EMT, etc.

Drive While License Suspended - Death or Serious Injury

Drive with Suspended/Revoked License - Subsequent Offense

DUI Damage to Property or Person of Another

Reckless Driving Causing Damage to Person or Property

Interstate 95 crash details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific circumstances that led to the wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning. Authorities also have not released details regarding Espinoza Martinez's medical condition or when doctors expect to release him from St. Mary's Medical Center.

Detective Alan Smith's legacy

The backstory:

PBSO said Detective Alan Smith joined the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in January 2007 and became a member of the Bomb Squad in 2012. He graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013 and later served as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, specializing in explosives-related investigations, according to the sheriff's office.

Beyond his badge, deputies said Smith worked as a college professor and was a lifelong scholar completing his doctoral degree. The sheriff's office noted that above all his professional and academic achievements, his greatest pride was his wife, Jennifer, and his 14-year-old son, Alexander.

Palm Beach County law enforcement tribute

What they're saying:

PBSO shared a tribute remembering Smith's service, mentorship and compassion.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the devastating loss our own, Detective Alan Smith," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "His passing is a tremendous loss to his family, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the Bomb Squad, the law enforcement community, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched through his service, friendship, and mentorship. Alan’s legacy of service, knowledge, compassion, and dedication to others will never be forgotten."