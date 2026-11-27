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The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Bradenton after two people were shot late Thursday in a Cortez Road West parking lot. Deputies found both victims at Oneco Rose around 10:52 p.m., and one person died shortly after arriving at a local hospital. Detectives have not made any arrests and are withholding the victims' identities as the search for answers continues.



Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Bradenton on Thursday night.

Bradenton homicide investigation

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Oneco Rose, located in the 100 block of Cortez Road West in Bradenton.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said found two adults, who had been shot. MCSO said both were transported to a local hospital for treatment, where one later died.

Manatee County shooting details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of either victim or shared the current medical condition of the surviving victim. Detectives have also not announced any arrests, named a suspect, or disclosed what led up to the gunfire.

How to share tips

What you can do:

The investigation remains active, and officials said they will release additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.