1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Thanksgiving parking lot shooting in Bradenton, deputies say
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Bradenton on Thursday night.
Bradenton homicide investigation
What we know:
Deputies said they responded to a shooting at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Oneco Rose, located in the 100 block of Cortez Road West in Bradenton.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they said found two adults, who had been shot. MCSO said both were transported to a local hospital for treatment, where one later died.
Manatee County shooting details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names of either victim or shared the current medical condition of the surviving victim. Detectives have also not announced any arrests, named a suspect, or disclosed what led up to the gunfire.
How to share tips
What you can do:
The investigation remains active, and officials said they will release additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, which provided details on the fatal shooting and ongoing investigation.