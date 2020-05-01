Lakeland parks, trails and boat ramps on May 1

The city of Lakeland is working to reopen its economy.

On Monday, commissioners voted unanimously to reopen the city's parks trails and boat ramps on May 1. Tennis courts and Cleveland Heights Golf Course also received the green light to reopen in the city limits.

Those facilities can reopen after they go through the proper safety protocols, including following social distancing guidelines.

"Passive" areas, such as recreational centers and playgrounds will remain closed. City leaders say they would like to reopen those during their phase two plans.

“We do have some concern with playgrounds and manned facilities like our libraries and recreation centers at this time," said City Manager Tony Delgado. "Staff has been meeting on a regular basis and we have come up with a game plan to get passive areas open to the public with the goal to get facilities open as quickly as possible.”

“Recreation Centers and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice but could be part of a phase two opening in the near future as long as we meet federal and state safety requirements," he added.

