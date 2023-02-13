Lakeland Police Department to loosen tattoo policy in hopes of recruiting younger officers

The Lakeland Police Department is loosening its tattoo policy with hopes of recruiting more young officers into the agency.

Under the current policy, Lakeland police officers are allowed to have tattoos, but they can not cover more than half the person’s arm. Under the new policy, they will be allowed to have a full sleeve, which usually covers the length of the arm.

Still, the agency will have restrictions.

READ: Lakeland man sets goal of creating violence prevention program following mass shooting in his hometown

"Tattoos will still be prohibited if they are on your hands, neck or fingers, except a common wedding ring," Assistant Chief Hans Lehman told FOX 13.

Lehman also said the tattoos must be neutral, meaning no political statements. Obscenity is also not allowed.

LPD began reconsidering its policy after the agency’s recruiter began noticing a trend.

"One of the top four questions he is asked is, what is your tattoo policy?" explained Lehman. "When other agencies allow [tattoos] to be visible on their arms, the applicants will gravitate to those agencies."

MORE: The Bodega Market bringing first corner store in years to Lakeland

To slow that down, LPD made changes aimed at being perceived as a younger more "with it" department.

Right now, it is looking to fill 15 vacant officer jobs and hoping the new changes will make it easier to do that. The new tattoo policy is expected to be in effect in a few weeks.