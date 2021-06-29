Lakeland police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot in back and leg

Police in Lakeland are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy injured early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they received anonymous calls about a person being shot in the 1300 block of W 14 Street just before 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy on the ground with gunshot wounds to the lower back and right leg.

Police and paramedics began life-saving measures and rushed the teen to a Tampa area hospital.

Officials said the boy is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives did not provide any information on the identity of any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lakeland police at 863-834-8981, or call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.