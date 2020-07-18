Lakeland police searching for missing woman 

article

Lakeland police are searching for Beverly Simpson-Gallagher, 72, who was last seen Friday, July 17 between 12:30-1 p.m. at the Talbot House in Lakeland.

Police say she is not from the area and has been staying at the Talbot House for several months.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, Simpson-Gallagher has medical issues and is believed to suffer from dementia.

She is 5’5” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She is missing her top teeth. She was last seen wearing a camo jacket with a pink hoodie over it and an unknown colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and boots. She does not have a cell phone

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-834-6900.

