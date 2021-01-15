Lakeland sees continued job boom, despite pandemic

Finding a job in Lakeland may be easier than you think. Economic experts say around 1,900 have been created in the last year or so.

"There have been a lot of different projects that have gone on this year between manufacturing, new office jobs, industrial, e-commerce and logistics," Ashley Cheek of the Lakeland Economic Development Council told FOX 13.

One of the biggest wins for the city was Amazon building its new air cargo facility at Lakeland Linder International Airport. That one project brought in 1,000 new positions.

On the other side of the airport property, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expanding its footprint, which is creating 50 new jobs, and the list goes on.

Since jobs have become more plentiful, employment agencies say job seekers have become pickier. As a result, employers have become more flexible with pay and benefits.

"The increased demand for people has pushed wages up," said Rich Hames of Rita Staffing. "A year ago, a person might be making $10 an hour. That same position is paying about 13 now, a 30% increase."

Advertisement

Lakeland may be on a roll that will continue throughout 2021.

"We still have construction that’s underway, and projects that are in the pipeline," said Cheek. "So I think we’ll just continue to see more growth and jobs, I think."