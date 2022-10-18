Time for a checkup: Lakeland to roundup Lake Morton swans for annual veterinary visit

For the 42nd year, the annual swan roundup will take place on Lake Morton with local veterinarians hitting the water to check on all those beloved birds.

The original pair of Lakeland's swans were donated by Queen Elizabeth II back in 1957. Ever since the city has committed to annual checkups to make sure each generation is thriving.

Officials say it's important to make sure they're healthy and getting the right nutrition.

They may get vaccinations and other health care options if needed.

The swans will be collected and put into cages to be checked by the vet on Tuesday before they get released again.