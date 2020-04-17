Lakeland to open city's first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on April 20

article

Residents in Lakeland won't need to travel far if they need to be tested for the coronavirus.

Lakeland officials, in conjunction with Lakeland Regional Health, announced the opening of the city's first drive-thru testing center. It will open Monday, April 20 at the RP Funding Center.

An appointment is required, officials said. In order to make an appointment, patients can have their providers fax or email an order for testing to Lakeland Regional Hospital. The fax number is 863-687-1106 and the email address is CentralScheduling@myLRH.org.

Hospital officials say those without a doctor's order can visit Lakeland Regional Health's COVID-19 Telehealth Service, which launches on Sunday, April 19. They say people can be evaluated by a care provider who will determine if a test is necessary.

The drive-thru testing site will be open on weekdays as long as there are testing kits available.

Patients with an appointment can drive into the RP Funding Center parking lot, located at 701 West Lime Street and follow the signs for check-in, registration and swabbing stops. All healthcare workers will be wearing personal protective equipment, and patients will be asked to wear a mask.

The process should take about 15 minutes.

Those samples will be sent to a commercial lab for testing, and patients will be notified of their results.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

