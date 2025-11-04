Lakeland voters head to the polls to choose next mayor

The Brief Polls are open in Lakeland until 7 p.m. on Tuesday as voters choose the city’s next mayor. Four candidates — Kaitlin Kramer, Sara Roberts McCarley, Cedrick Valrie, and Kay Klymko — are competing to replace outgoing Mayor Bill Mutz. Each candidate brings a different background and focus; from infrastructure and housing to community well-being and transparency.



Lakeland voters are casting their ballots on Tuesday to elect a new mayor — the first leadership change the city has seen in six years.

The race features four candidates with distinct perspectives and priorities.

Kaitlin Kramer

Kaitlin is a 24-year-old University of South Florida graduate and restaurant manager, who calls herself a "working-class candidate."

She says her service-industry experience taught her leadership and budgeting skills, and she’s campaigning on infrastructure improvements, flooding fixes, and affordable housing.

Sara Roberts McCarley

Sara is a current city commissioner and nonprofit leader, and says she wants to build on Lakeland’s growth through teamwork and transparency.

She’s known for launching programs like the city’s internship initiative and leading the legislative committee.

Cedrick Valrie

Cedrick is a Southeastern University professor who is running for office for the first time. He says he was inspired by Lakelanders struggling to afford housing.

He’s calling for policies that promote "affordable everyday housing" and attract higher-wage jobs to keep graduates local.

Kay Klymko

Kay is a retired family nurse practitioner with more than 40 years in health care. She says her campaign centers on "community well-being."

She supports projects such as a Senior Hub and a new Police Athletic League facility, saying city leadership must care for vulnerable residents, including seniors, youth, and the unhoused.

The other side:

Whoever wins will succeed outgoing Mayor Bill Mutz, who’s stepping down after two terms.

What's next:

Polls across Polk County will remain open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube