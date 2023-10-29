FHP: 5 killed in Wimauma crash, SR-674 shut down in both directions

article

Five people died after a crash on SR-674 just east of Balm Wimauma Road on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a Toyota Tacoma was headed west on SR-674 while a Chevy Silverado was headed east around 7:00 a.m. A Chevy S-10 was behind the Silverado, according to troopers.

For unknown reasons, authorities say the Tacoma drove into the eastbound lanes and hit the Silverado head-on.

The Chevy S-10 tried to avoid the crash by steering left, but rotated and went into a ditch after debris from the crash hit the pickup, according to FHP.

Officials say both directions of SR-674 were closed because the crash.

