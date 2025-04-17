Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park voted 'Best City Park' in U.S.

The Brief Bonnet Springs Park topped USA Today's 10 Best Readers’ Choice for "Best City Park" for 2025. The park is located between downtown Lakeland and Lake Bonnet. The 168-acre park opened in 2022 and attracts about 1 million visitors annually, according to the park's official website.



The best city park in the U.S. is in Lakeland, according to USA Today.

Bonnet Springs Park won the publication's 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for "Best City Park" for 2025.

The backstory:

Bonnet Springs Park is fairly new, opening to the public in 2022 and attracts about 1 million visitors annually, according to the park's official website.

The 168-acre park is located between downtown Lakeland and Lake Bonnet and features miles of scenic trails, along with such attractions as the Crenshaw Canopy Walk, the Florida Children’s Museum and the Harrell Family Botanical Gardens.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pictured: Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland.

What they're saying:

"This recognition means so much to us," Josh Henderson, CEO of Bonnet Springs Park, said in a statement. "From the very beginning, we set out to create a place that brings people together and reflects the heart of our community. It’s a testament to the people who dreamed it, donated to it, and continue to support it every day. We have the best guests, and they have called us the best park. We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best City Park for 2025."

Dig deeper:

One other Florida park ranked in the top 10 this year, as downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park finished fourth in the final tally.

For the full list of the top 10 parks as voted on by USA Today's readers, click here.

The Source: This story was written with information from USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards, along with details from Bonnet Park's official website.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: