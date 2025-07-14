Talbot House’s proposed new Lakeland location raises concern about crime, drugs, traffic and property values

The Brief Neighbors in Lakeland’s Edgewater community are concerned that the Talbot House may be moving in. Homeowners near the proposed new location are concerned about crime, traffic, and depreciating property values. Talbot House will be hosting an open house to discuss the project from 10 a.m. to noon on August 13.



A community and homeless services provider in Lakeland may be moving to a new location, but some homeowners in that area are concerned about crime, traffic, and depreciating property values.

Tom and Tina Novack have lived in the Edgewater neighborhood in Lakeland for years. It's off of E. Memorial Blvd. where Talbot House Ministries, a community and homeless services provider on North Kentucky Avenue near downtown, may relocate.

The Novacks question if the busy corridor is the right place as they're concerned about crime.

What they're saying:

"These are people who are trying to do better with their lives," said Tina Novack. "There are a lot of drugs and that kind of thing."

"There are a bunch of motels along here already," Tom Novack added. "It's not good for someone in recovery to be in that kind of environment."

The backstory:

Talbot House's Executive Director Maria Cruz says a private donor offered them the new location at 1115 E. Memorial Blvd, where they can build a brand-new facility.

It would feature expanded resources, including a walk-in clinic and employment center for the community, and more residential and overnight shelter beds with overflow space.

The other side:

Cruz understands criminality, loitering and drugs are a concern, but she says they're not exclusive to the homeless population.

"Part of the stigma and judgment that people have that point those things as a factor for not having the homeless don't know the people we serve," said Cruz. "Only 10 to 15 percent of them have issues with drug addiction or alcoholism. Only 25% have issues with mental health so these are people like you and kids, that something just didn't go well in their life, and they ended up being homeless."

The Novacks say they're also worried about depreciating property values and think the facility would do better suited somewhere else.

"I think in the outskirts of town where the buses still run maybe so they can get the resources they need and that kind of thing but not so close where they have access to bad things," Tina Novack stated.

What's next:

The facility will be discussed during the city's Planning and Zoning meeting on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. It would have to be approved there before going before the city commission for final approval.

Talbot House will be hosting an open house to discuss the project from 10 a.m. to noon on August 13.