Lance Heflin, former executive producer of 'America's Most Wanted,' dies at 67

Lance Heflin, who served as the executive producer of "America's Most Wanted" for 21 years, died last week. He was 67.

Heflin led "America's Most Wanted" to become one of the longest-running shows on primetime television and a cornerstone of the early Fox Broadcasting network.

For many years, "America's Most Wanted" was produced and taped at our FOX 5 studios in Washington, D.C.

The show was responsible for capturing more than 1,000 fugitives and for bringing home 30 missing children.