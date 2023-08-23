Expand / Collapse search

Land O’ Lakes High School football program suspended following allegations of locker room fight

Pasco County
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - The entire football team at Land O’ Lakes High School has been benched due to allegations of a fight that occurred in the team locker room post-practice.

The Pasco County School District says it temporarily suspended the entire football staff and put all Land O’ Lakes football operations, including all practices, on-campus conditioning and games on pause pending a thorough investigation. 

In a statement sent to parents Tuesday afternoon, the district said, "We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our students and take these allegations seriously. We assure parents, students, and the community that we are taking the necessary steps to address the situation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 