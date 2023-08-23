Land O’ Lakes High School football program suspended following allegations of locker room fight

The entire football team at Land O’ Lakes High School has been benched due to allegations of a fight that occurred in the team locker room post-practice.

The Pasco County School District says it temporarily suspended the entire football staff and put all Land O’ Lakes football operations, including all practices, on-campus conditioning and games on pause pending a thorough investigation.

In a statement sent to parents Tuesday afternoon, the district said, "We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our students and take these allegations seriously. We assure parents, students, and the community that we are taking the necessary steps to address the situation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.