Land O' Lakes man killed, two injured in crash: FHP

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The Brief A Land O' Lakes man is dead and two other drivers are injured following a Sunday morning crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old driver crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and collided with two cars. The Land O' Lakes man died at the scene.



A 58-year-old Land O' Lakes man is dead and two other drivers are injured following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Ehren Cutoff, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Land O' Lakes Deadly Crash

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. just north of Belinda Drive.

The 58-year-old was driving a GMC Savana southbound on Ehren Cutoff when he crossed the center line. His van collided nearly head-on with two northbound vehicles in successive order, FHP said.

Following the collisions, the GMC rotated and overturned.

The Land O' Lakes man died at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles, an 80-year-old Ontario man and a 61-year-old Texas man, suffered minor injuries.