Land O' Lakes venue will give away a free wedding to one healthcare worker

Many have had to change the way they work, especially healthcare providers and first responders who are on the frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, a local wedding venue is giving away a free wedding.

Knotted Roots on the Lake in Land O' Lakes has teamed up with other wedding vendors to host an all-inclusive wedding in April 2021. It includes the venue, catering, drinks, a DJ, wedding cake, dress, and flowers.

The venue said it's only for a healthcare professional in the thick of the pandemic. They want to hear from the couples, and asking them to submit their story and a video by the end of June. The venue will choose the three most compelling stories, and the public will vote on its social media website.

The winner will be announced on August 1.

To enter, head over to Knotted Roots on the Lake's website.

