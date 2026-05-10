Lanes closed after major crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A major crash on I-275 Northbound in St. Pete temporarily closed all lanes heading north Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident was a crash with injuries.
Traffic cameras showed one car sideways along the roadway and another car atop a barrier wall. The crash happened just past the exit ramp for Gandy Boulevard.
All lanes have since reopened.
It's unclear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.
The Source: This article was written using information from FHP and traffic cameras.