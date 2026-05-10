Lanes closed after major crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg

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The Brief A multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-275 temporarily closed lanes in St. Pete. One car appeared to be on top of a barrier wall. It is unclear what caused the crash.



A major crash on I-275 Northbound in St. Pete temporarily closed all lanes heading north Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident was a crash with injuries.

Traffic cameras showed one car sideways along the roadway and another car atop a barrier wall. The crash happened just past the exit ramp for Gandy Boulevard.

All lanes have since reopened.

It's unclear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.