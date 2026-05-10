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Lanes closed after major crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 10, 2026 11:18am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • A multi-vehicle crash northbound on I-275 temporarily closed lanes in St. Pete.
    • One car appeared to be on top of a barrier wall.
    • It is unclear what caused the crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A major crash on I-275 Northbound in St. Pete temporarily closed all lanes heading north Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident was a crash with injuries.

Traffic cameras showed one car sideways along the roadway and another car atop a barrier wall. The crash happened just past the exit ramp for Gandy Boulevard.

All lanes have since reopened.

It's unclear what caused the crash or how many people were injured.

The Source: This article was written using information from FHP and traffic cameras.

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