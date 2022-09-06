Lane's Lemonade offers delicious relief in Florida heat

The calendar may say September, but Tampa Bay is still feeling the heat of summer. A Dunedin business is offering some delicious relief from the heat.

"We’re a little bit unique, a little bit quirky," said Marie Grilli, the owner of Lane's Lemonade. "We’re like a fun hydration station!"

Lane’s Lemonade is inside an old, converted train car that sits directly behind the Dunedin History Museum.

"We honed in on the citrus legacy of the Pinellas Trail and serve fresh-squeezed lemonade, limeade, and orangeade," said Grilli.

Lane’s also serves a vanilla-orange soft serve ice-cream twist. Grilli said they have a little secret ingredient that makes it extra special.

They also feature fresh-made pretzels and pretzel-dogs to go with their lemonade.

Lane’s Lemonade in open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. It's located right on the Pinellas Trail in Dunedin.